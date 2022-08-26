Man arrested at KIA, 14 kg of heroin seized

Special Correspondent August 26, 2022 20:15 IST

DRI officials arrested a 45-year-old man from Telangana and recovered 14 kg of heroin concealed under false case of a bag he was carrying. The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be ₹100 crore.

The accused was pinned down as soon as he landed at the KIA from Addis Ababa.

The accused had gone to Addis Ababa to search for a job and is suspected to have been roped in by the international drug cartel offering him the job of a carrier.

The accused was offered money along with tickets and stay in star hotel with an assignment to hand over the parcel to a contact in Delhi. The accused, soon after landing in KIA, was supposed to take a flight to Delhi, where he was supposed to meet his contact and hand over the consignment soon after getting out of the airport, officials said.

This is the eighth case the DRI has cracked since July 15 this year. Sources in the DRI said that special operations against narcotics has been launched since July as drug smuggling linked to Addis Ababa are on the rise. The total value of the seized drugs from all the eight cases is estimated to be ₹250 crore.

The officials suspect that the same international drug racket is operating and they are enrolling new faces as mules to smuggle drugs.