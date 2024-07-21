Man arrested after he pelted stones at a private bus in Bengaluru

The S.J. Park police arrested a 24-year-old driver for pelting stones at a Tamil Nadu-bound private bus over a trivial row near the town hall on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Maharaja. According to the police, he works at a private transport company at Kalasipalya and is a native of Tamil Nadu.

The police said that he was travelling in the bus to work and tried to get down at the town hall. However, even as he was trying to alight, the bus moved and in the process he got hurt. Maharaja pelted stones at the bus owing to which the windshield shattered.

The other passengers along with the conductor stopped the bus in the middle of the traffic, chased and pinned down Maharaja and handed him over to the police.

Based on a complaint filed by the driver, the police arrested him for creating nuisance and damaging the vehicle.