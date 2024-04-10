Man arrested after he ‘gives contract’ to kill colleague in Bengaluru

April 10, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Probing a case of severe assault on a man on April 3 in Sunkadakatte, the Kamakshipalya police have uncovered that the victim’s colleague had allegedly given a contract to get him killed, but it failed.

The police have now arrested Sridhar, 48, the colleague of Chandrakanth in a private firm, and his associates Siddesh, 25, and Nitesh, 24. Of the three, Nitesh, working at a hotel in Sunkadakatte, had robbery and narcotics cases registered against him earlier.

According to the police, Sridhar and Chandrakanth were colleagues and had fallen out. Sridhar allegedly gave a contract to Siddesh and Nitesh to kill Chandrakanth and paid ₹1 lakh for the same.

The duo attacked him while he was returning home and as Chandrakanth screamed for help, the duo fled from the scene and the victim survived, said the police.

