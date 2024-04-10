GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested after he ‘gives contract’ to kill colleague in Bengaluru

April 10, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Probing a case of severe assault on a man on April 3 in Sunkadakatte, the Kamakshipalya police have uncovered that the victim’s colleague had allegedly given a contract to get him killed, but it failed. 

The police have now arrested Sridhar, 48, the colleague of Chandrakanth in a private firm, and his associates Siddesh, 25, and Nitesh, 24. Of the three, Nitesh, working at a hotel in Sunkadakatte, had robbery and narcotics cases registered against him earlier. 

According to the police, Sridhar and Chandrakanth were colleagues and had fallen out. Sridhar allegedly gave a contract to Siddesh and Nitesh to kill Chandrakanth and paid ₹1 lakh for the same.

The duo attacked him while he was returning home and as Chandrakanth screamed for help, the duo fled from the scene and the victim survived, said the police. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.