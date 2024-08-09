Man arrested after attacking woman with stone in Bengaluru

A woman walking on the road in Sahakarnagar on Thursday evening was suddenly attacked by a man with a stone. The attack was allegedly unprovoked, according to the police.

Sunita, 43, a resident of Sahakarnagar, was walking home after dropping her two children at the Sahakarnagar Sports Complex, when the man, now arrested and identified as Gopal, allegedly picked up a stone and charged at her.

The victim said that he repeatedly hit her on the head and she collapsed in a pool of blood.

Passers-by rescued Sunita and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she is being treated in the intensive care unit. She is said to be out of danger.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, addressing the media, said the accused has been arrested. “He is presently not cooperating with the investigation,” he said.