Man arrested, 20 kg marijuana seized in Bengaluru

February 04, 2024 06:36 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The railway police arrested a 27-year-old farmer from Odisha and recovered 20.4 kg of marijuana which he had smuggled on a train to the city.

The accused, Kalucharan, a resident of Polasara town in Odisha, had landed at the city railway station and was waiting on platform no. 4 with three bags to go out when an alert police team confronted him. Sensing trouble, Kalucharan started giving evasive replies following which his baggage was checked and the police found 20.4 kg of marijuana worth ₹20.4 lakh.

The accused confessed that he had bought marijuana from tribal people in Odisha for ₹10,000 a kg and brought it to Bengaluru to sell it to his contacts. The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985. He has been remanded in police custody.

