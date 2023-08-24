HamberMenu
Man and son drown in lake while trying to pluck lotus ahead of Varamahalakshmi

August 24, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man and his 14-year-old son drowned in the Boochanahalli lake at Doddabelavangala, when they ventured in to pluck lotus to sell in the market for the upcoming Varamahalakshmi festival on Wednesday evening.

The police recovered the bodies of Puttaraju, a resident of Shantinagar in Doddaballpur, and his son Keshav, 14, on Thursday morning.

Puttaraju, according to the police, is a roadside flower vendor and started collecting lotuses from the pond since Tuesday, owing to the rise in demand ahead of the festival.

He had collected 60 flowers from the pond on Tuesday and ventured into the pond on Wednesday evening too, to pluck more.

He took his son along with him after his school hours, despite his wife’s advice.

The police suspect that Keshav drowned while plucking the flowers stuck in the silt and his father may have also drowned while trying to save him.

The duo had left their footwear and mobile phone on the bank of the lake before getting in.

When the phone left on the bank started ringing, a villager passing by picked up the phone. He alerted the police realising something was amiss.

Karnataka / bengaluru

