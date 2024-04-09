Man and son convicted for killing PSI in Bengaluru

April 09, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru district court on Monday convicted a man and his son for stabbing a 34-year-old police sub inspector to death while he was chasing them in October 2015.

While the court sentenced Madhu to seven years imprisonment and fined him ₹1 lakh, his father Harish Babu was sentenced to life term imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh.

Jagdish, along with two other constables, based on a tip-off, was on the pursuit of the duo when they accused attacked him. Before Jagadish could react, the duo pushed him in a drain during a scuffle and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the spot after snatching his pistol.

By the time the back-up team came and rushed him to the hospital, Jagadish succumbed to his injuries.

The police later tracked down the duo along with their associates, Raghu, Thimmakka, Hanumantha Rao, charging them with murder, causing grievous hurt, robbery, and harbouring an offender. The police filed chargesheet following which the court convicted the accused and sentenced them.