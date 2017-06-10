Man allegedly molested minor before ‘killing’ him

In a gruesome twist to the alleged murder of an eight-year-old boy in Hebbagodi on June 4, the postmortem report has revealed that the victim had been sodomized before he was beaten to death by his step-father.
The Hebbagodi police had arrested the accused, Zaheer Khan, on the day of the murder in Maragondanahalli. The family hailed from West Bengal. The boy’s biological father had passed away seven years ago, and around two years ago, the mother and son had relocated to Bengaluru, where she got a job with the housekeeping staff of a private company.
In Bengaluru, the mother met and befriended Khan who later moved in with them. Khan was an alcoholic who would allegedly abuse the boy.
The police will include charges of sexual assault under the POCSO Act, 2012, to the FIR.
