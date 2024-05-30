Man accused of attempted murder survives murder attempt on himself

The Kolar rural police saved a 35-year-old daily wage labourer who had sustained multiple injuries in an attack and was bleeding while trying to stop a vehicle for help on the NH 75 in the wee hours of Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Nagesh Erappa, a resident of Vanarashi village, was allegedly attacked by his wife’s uncle and left in a pool of blood. However, he managed to reach the national highway near Chunchadenahalli gate and tried to stop vehicles passing by for help, but in vain.

Meanwhile, Kolar rural station police sub-inspector V. Bharati, who was on patrol, noticed Nagesh and rushed him to a hospital. He is now out of danger. The incident was reported to Superintendent of Police M. Narayana, who ordered a probe. Police registered a case of murder against Ashwini, wife of Nagesh, her mother Maheshwaramma, brother Narayanaswamy and his son Ramesh.

According to the police, Nagesh was married to Ashwini eight years ago, and they had a child. He allegedly started torturing Ashwini, following which a case of attempt to murder was booked against him. She moved with her child to her mother’s house, and the trial of the case was nearing its end.

Nagesh continued to harass Ashwini, and unable to bear the harassment, she sought the help of her maternal uncle, who roped in his son to eliminate Nagesh. The police are now on the lookout for the accused, who are on the run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.