Malur MLA convicted in cheque bounce case

December 17, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

K.Y. Nanjegowda, Congress MLA from Malur, was convicted in a cheque bounce case by the Special People’s Representatives Court on Saturday.

Nanjegowda had taken a loan of ₹40 lakh from one G. Ramachandra and had given him a cheque towards the repayment of loan, which had bounced following which Ramachandra had filed a criminal case against the MLA.

The Special People’s Representatives Court convicted Nanjegowda and ordered him to repay the debt and a fine totalling to ₹49.65 lakh to Ramchandra, failing which he will have to serve a sentence of six months simple imprisonment.

