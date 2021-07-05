Malls ready with SOPs as Bengaluru readies to unlock

Bengaluru

05 July 2021 00:08 IST

After over two months, normal life for the most part will resume in Bengaluru on Monday after the State government announced a further ease in lockdown restrictions. Malls, offices and most other establishments, which have been allowed to function normally till 9 p.m., have put in place SOPs to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed.

Proprietors were busy on Sunday cleaning and getting their spaces ready for business again. However, film theatres, pubs, and educational institutions will continue to remain closed for another two weeks.

Enforcement agencies, including the civic body and the city police, have cautioned citizens not to forget the virus is still around. “COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must, especially with predictions of a third wave hitting the country in the next few months,” said an official.

A total of 54 special teams comprising Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike marshals and city police personnel will be deployed across Bengaluru to impose fines and register cases on individuals and commercial establishments that violate COVID-19 norms.