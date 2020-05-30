Malls getting ready to lift shutters in June 8

Over two months and many requests later, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will open their shutters after the MHA on Saturday included them in the first phase of reopening – ‘Unlock 1’ – from June 8.

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) welcomed the move. Amitabh Taneja, Chairman, SCAI, said, “We welcome the announcement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to allow shopping centres, malls to open starting June 8. SCAI has made a stringent set of SOPs, which were submitted to the MHA as well as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and other authorities. The relaxation is certainly going to help ease an unimaginable amount of pressure that was put on the industry following the lockdown. Revival and resurgence is a long process, which has just about begun. We will await further information from MOHFW to ensure the guidelines are followed in letter and spirit.”

But hoteliers are unhappy. The Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Restaurants’ Association (KPHRA), which has around 15,000 members in the State, was expecting to be allowed to open from June 1.

B Chandrashekar Hebbar, president of KPHRA, said, “We had asked for reopening on June 1 and had prepared accordingly. Hotels were sanitised and even vegetables were bought. Now it has been pushed to June 8.”

The tourism and hospitality industry is finally sighing a relief.

“We have been bleeding since the lockdown in March with almost no support, no income, and yet unavoidable and sustained expenses towards fixed costs. Human Resource is a significant percentage of expenses, and retaining employees has been paramount for businesses in the industry. Fixed costs have been inevitable. Now with the government’s decision to lift the lockdown in Phase I from June 8, we will hopefully see businesses opening up gradually and cash flows. It will, of course, take time to attract people towards travelling, build back hotel occupancies and travel companies to be in business, but with the wheel poised to be set in motion, there is hope," said Sanjar Imam from the Karnataka Tourism Forum.