Malls, cinemas, restaurants told to enforce COVID norms strictly

Business areas will be monitored to ensure that all precautions are followed, the BBMP said.

April 29, 2022 21:35 IST

Real-time bed availability portal for private hospitals to be activated immediately

Amidst fears of another wave of COVID-19 and rising positivity rates in some parts of the Country, the BBMP on Friday held meetings with representatives from Private Hospital And Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), leading private hospitals, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), traders unions, proprietors of malls, hotels, cinema halls and other commercial establishments.

Hospitals and nursing homes were instructed to test all ILI/SARI cases in OPDs and in-patients for COVID-19. “Reserving private hospital beds was discussed, and it was reiterated that the earlier order mandating 10% reservation still stands relevant, and hospitals may keep the same in the state of readiness,” stated a press release. Real-time bed availability portal for private hospital will be activated immediately.

Proprietors of theatres, malls, restaurants and other commercial establishments were instructed to ensure that visitors followed COVID-appropriate behaviour, and strictly enforce double dose vaccination for entry. Marshalls shall patrol business areas with high foot fall.

RWAs will cooperate with the civic body to increase surveillance and create awareness on the need for booster doses and paediatric vaccination. They have also been asked to organise camps to ensure 100% coverage across all age groups. “Sewage samples shall be collected for genomic surveillance from large apartment complexes while a Revised Advisory will be released shortly,” said the BBMP in a press release.