Malleswaram residents stage second #Saaku protest 

Malleswaram residents perform ‘pothole puje’, to draw the attention of the BBMP towards bad roads in the locality. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A week after the #Saaku protest to highlight the state of roads and footpaths in their neighbourhood, residents of Malleswaram took out a protest walk on Sunday to draw attention to the problems they face at Sankey Tank and 18th Cross playground.

However, they were reportedly stopped by the police from holding placards at Sankey Tank or staging a protest at the spot as all protests can only be held at Freedom Park as per the recent order by the High Court of Karnataka.

Work at Sankey Tank has been going for years while timings at 18th Cross playground are regulated, said residents. Another bone of contention is that the playground is used for many purposes such as religious, cultural, and political events, they claimed.

“The objective of the #Saaku protest is to ensure that multiple agencies like the BBMP and the BWSSB coordinate and work smartly, consult residents, and involve them in the design, apart from keeping them informed about upcoming projects,” said residents.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is the local MLA, termed the protests as “politicised demonstrations” against development work taken up in the Malleswaram constituency. Sankey Tank is being developed considering its importance as a prominent lung space. The Sankey Tank Walkers’ Association was taken into confidence and work will be completed within a month, he added.

In response to Dr. Narayan’s allegations, residents reiterated that the protest was apolitical and was held by common citizens frustrated with the slow pace of work.