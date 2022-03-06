Malleswaram residents say #Saaku

Protesters organise peaceful march to highlight unending work on roads, lack of public consultation, and coordination between civic agencies

Protesters organise peaceful march to highlight unending work on roads, lack of public consultation, and coordination between civic agencies

Malleswaram, one of the oldest planned localities, is almost unrecognisable with thoroughfares dug up for infrastructure works and pavements almost non-existent. To bring the poor state of affairs to the attention of the authorities, residents on Sunday took out a protest march to the local MLA and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayaran’s office.

Dug up roads and uneven footpaths are making commuting a nightmare, protesters said and also pointed out that rising dust pollution caused by ongoing work is making them vulnerable to respiratory ailments.

“We understand that these projects are necessary. However, due to lack of planning, execution is delayed and this is inconveniencing us,” said Seetharam, a resident.

Residents are also frustrated that little has changed on the ground despite promises by agencies that there would be better coordination. Different civic agencies dig up roads without intimating us, said protesters.

Shoddy quality of completed projects was another issue that was raised. “Work on Margosa Road went on for years. However, when it was finally completed, we found that the ramps for footpaths were unusable, making it especially difficult for senior citizens,” said Nirmala, another resident.

Malleswaram Social, a group of active citizens, has suggested that every project should display requisite information of the work. They also called for better coordination between civic agencies and also said work can be taken up in a phased manner after public consultations.

“We are not stopping any work. We only want better coordination to ensure that inconvenience to citizens is minimised,” said residents.