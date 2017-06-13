Malleswaram blast victim files contempt plea against officials

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notices to Rajiv Mehrishi and P.K. Garg, Home Secretaries of Union and State governments respectively, on a contempt of court petition accusing them of not complying with orders passed by the court in October last year on the pleas of Leesha, who was injured in the 2013 blast near the BJP office in Malleswaram.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Jayant M. Patel and Justice N.K. Suhindrarao passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Ms. Leesha.

Pointing out that the court in October 2016 had directed the State government to give her a suitable job on compassionate grounds within three months, the petitioner claimed that the State did not adhere to the direction till date. It was also alleged that the Union government too had not taken action on the direction issued for formulating a policy for providing compensation to victims of terrorism.