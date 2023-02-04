Malaysia says South India, especially Bengaluru, a significant contributor to its tourism economy

February 04, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Bengaluru

South of India, especially Bengaluru, has been a significant contributor to Malaysia’s tourism economy and the tourist inflow from this region has only been growing, said Razaidi Abd Rahim, director, South India & Sri Lanka, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board.

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, in collaboration with city-based Jagadish Tours, is currently in the process of holding a three-month-long campaign in Bengaluru to boost inbound tourism to the country, he said.

According to Rakesh P., director of Jagadish Tours, a mural display campaign is being conducted in the city to create awareness on Malaysian tourism. “We are displaying three murals, located along Sankey Road and Brigade Road, for three months beginning February. Our idea is to capture the eyes and minds of all kinds of travellers from the city,” said Mr. Rakesh.

“We see a great appetite for all segments of tourism among Bengaloreans, be it for leisure, business, MICE, wedding, adventure, and education, said Mr. Razaidi Abd Rahim.

Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, senior deputy director, International Promotion Division Asia/Africa, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, told The Hindu, Malaysia was expecting to host 5 lakh to 6 lakh Indian tourists in calendar 2023, up from 3,20,000 last year, against its global tourist arrival target of 15.5 million. In 2019, Malaysia had 7,35,000 arrivals from India and the country was targeting to get back to 2019 levels by 2024, he said.

Air fares between India and Malaysia used to be as low ₹6,000 (one way) and ₹13,000 to ₹14,000 (two way) until 2019, but the pandemic dramatically altered these fare structures and as a result, the cost of air tickets has more than doubled and even touched ₹35,000 (two way).

