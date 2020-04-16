Bengaluru

Makkala Vani YouTube channel launched for students

With the exam and academic schedules thrown out of gear by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lockdown in place, keeping children occupied with useful activities has become a major challenge for parents and guardians. Keeping this in mind, the Education Department has started a YouTube channel. It was launched by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday.

The ‘Makkala Vani Naliyona Kaliyona’ channel will help keep the minds of children active with meaningful and entertaining content, especially as they have been away from the school environment for a long time, said Mr. Yediyurappa. He said the channel was timely and a good use of technology.

The channel will have stories, songs, crafts, plays, riddles, proverbs and magic shows, among other things. A release said the programmes will be telecast for an hour on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDaVbK0F5b7y4hgSZrTwZNg from 10.30 a.m.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar has urged teachers and others in academic circles to contribute to the programming.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 7:58:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/makkala-vani-youtube-channel-launched-for-students/article31358013.ece

