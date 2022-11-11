This startup is making cities more able for the disabled

With an aim to improve the quality of living for the physically challenged people in the country, a one of a kind startup RampMyCity makes inclusivity go beyond an infrastructural change. RampMyCity now has made mainstream places of public usage like workplaces, residential societies, schools, colleges, public parks etc. disabled friendly

RampMyCity has made many public places accessible for the physically challenged people. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

RampMyCity is a start-up that is helping several physically challenged to participate and contribute in social, cultural, recreational and economic life of the country. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With an aim to improve the quality of living for the physically challenged people in the country, a one of a kind startup RampMyCity makes inclusivity go beyond an infrastructural change. RampMyCity now has made mainstream places of public usage like workplaces, residential societies, schools, colleges, public parks etc. disabled friendly

After suffering a paraplegia due to a spinal cord Injury in 2014, Prateek Khandelwal not only made significant recovery, but found a one of a kind startups to improve the quality of living for the physically challenged across India so that they can participate and contribute fully in social, cultural, recreational and economic life of the country. RampMyCity is an accessibility startup which makes inclusivity go beyond an infrastructural change. Started in 2018 as a simple appeal to get restaurants accessible for wheelchair users, RampMyCity now has made mainstream places of public usage like workplaces, residential societies, schools, colleges, public parks, police stations, ATMs, supermarkets, places of sports and leisure, eateries, hotels and government buildings accessible by providing simple infrastructural solutions carrying massive societal impact. Speaking about his journey, Mr. Khandelwal said, “When I was paralysed, wheelchair became part of my life and I was not able to go out of the house. This lead to me to thinking of starting RampMyCity to help other disabled people. There are huge loopholes in India in making buildings accessible to disabled persons.” The startup, its founder says, has in the past three year made more than 300 places accessible to disabled persons, including schools, police stations and more than 75 restaurants. RampMyCity also drives inclusivity by conducting sessions where hands-on training, awareness and sensitisation is given to the employees and staff of an organisation to tune their attitude, behaviour and thought process towards persons with disability.



Our code of editorial values