Makeover of 35 junctions on the cards

As many as 35 busy junctions are set to get a makeover. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified the junctions that not only see traffic but also those that have heavy pedestrian movement. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar made the announcement on Friday on Twitter.

Senior officials admitted to The Hindu that a majority of the junctions were unscientifically designed and with no aesthetic quality. “The city's aesthetic appeal will increase with junction improvement. For instance, after the SBI junction was improved during the TenderSURE work on St. Mark's Road, the entire stretch was transformed,” an official said.

The BBMP will first take up geometric corrections for free vehicular movement followed by improvements in lighting, kerb design, and beautification of traffic islands. The official said that they had consulted architects for the design.

“One design for Chalukya Circle, also known as Basaveshwara Circle, is ready. The design was made free of cost for the BBMP. However, we have not finalised any design yet,” the official added.

Junction improvement is one of many projects on the BBMP’s wishlist submitted to the State government ahead of the budget.

Officials admitted that though this project is mentioned, the total cost is yet to be formulated. “We will be able to get an idea of the funds required only after a design has been finalised. As of now, we estimate that it may take at least ₹5 crore to take up improvement in any one junction,” an official said.