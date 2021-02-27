‘Make In India’ lion installation inaugurated

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa promises a ‘very good Budget’ on March 8

At the inauguration of the ‘Make in India’ lion installation at Windsor Square on Saturday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa promised to present a ‘very good budget’ on March 8. The statue, which weighs over 1,000 kg, is made from fibre-reinforced plastic. The Chief Minister described the installation, which can rotate, as ‘significant’ and ‘meaningful.’

“Karnataka is a leader in industrial growth in the country, and the government is creating an investor-friendly environment with the intention of promoting and encouraging entrepreneurship. The government is working on establishing ‘Brand Karnataka’ in the global market with the objective of making the State one the top three investment destinations in the country,” he said, and added that the contribution from the manufacturing sector to the State GDP would be increased to 20%.

Mr. Yediyurappa said Bengaluru, is already known as the ‘IT capital’ of the world and is also leading in several sectors, including biotechnology, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, food processing, automobiles, banking and finance, and pharmaceuticals. To further develop the city, the government had come out with various programmes and schemes.

He added that President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had called to wish him on his birthday. “This has strengthened my resolve to make Karnataka a model State in the country.”

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, who was at the inauguration, said the civic body had beautified Windsor Square and installed the‘Make In India’ logo at a cost of ₹1 crore. The idea was to install the statue, while retaining the green island, facilitating constructive dialogue between people and their surroundings. “This will be a model for the country. The statue has been installed at an elevation and can rotate. It will take nearly eight minutes for it to complete one rotation,” said Mr. Prasad.