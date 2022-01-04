Make 2022 a COVID-free year, says Bommai

Bengaluru

04 January 2022

He urges public to take a pledge to make 2022 a COVID-19-free year

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday rolled out a vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group in the city and said, “Let us resolve to make 2022 a healthy and COVID-free year. Let us wage an united war to eradicate the virus”.

Mr. Bommai, who launched the campaign at Bhairaveshwara High School and PU College in Bengaluru, said the State successfully tackled the earlier waves of COVID-19 under the leadership of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

His effective measures in providing medicines, beds, and oxygen supplies enabled Karnataka to be a safe State, the Chief Minister said.

“Our Government has taken various measures for protection against COVID-19. As a result, the situation in the State is better compared to others. We need scientific thought, the involvement of people, and to improve health infrastructure. Our Government is working meticulously,” he said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been fully equipped to face the challenge. Medical infrastructure has been ramped up. Measures such as strict vigil at border areas, compulsory RT-PCR test report, double dose vaccination for those entering the State, contact tracing of patients have been implemented. “Care is being taken to ensure that the control measures do not affect the economy,” Mr. Bommai said.