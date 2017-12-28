‘Majority of Indians feel their data is unsafe online’

As much as 61% of Indians felt unsafe about their online information while 62% of the respondents surveyed by a research firm claimed to have been victims of cybercrime.

A survey by Chrome Data Analytics and Media on cybercrimes also revealed that 34% of the 622 respondents in six metro cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, believed that online banking was most prone to cybercrimes.

As much as 32% reported having their e-mail hacked while other cybercrimes such as social media account hacking and spam frauds followed e-mail hacking, according to the survey.

There has been a staggering rise in the cybercrimes in Indian lately. With the Centre scrambling to fortify India’s cyber operations amid growing warnings of malware attacks on personal and organisational devices, intelligence and cyber law experts have stated that India suffers from dismal under-reporting of cybercrime cases, according to a statement from the firm.

The cybercrimes especially of people’s data on public forums are at risk of being leaked by malware attacks, according to the statement.