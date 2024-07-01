ADVERTISEMENT

Major General V.T. Mathew takes charge as GOC for Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area

Published - July 01, 2024 02:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Before taking over as GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, he was the Major General Staff (MGGS) (Doctrine), HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC)

The Hindu Bureau

Major General V.T. Mathew has taken over as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Major General V.T. Mathew has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 1, Major General Ravi Murugan relinquished the command and handed over the baton to Major General Mathew. Major General Ravi Murugan has given 37 years of meritorious service to the Indian army.

Major General Mathew is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakootam, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 11 Madras Regiment in December 1988.

In his 35 years of meritorious service, he has held various important instructional, staff and UN peacekeeping appointments. He had been on the UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) as Military Observer, and was the Chief Operational Officer, Force HQ UNISFA, Sudan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before taking over as GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, he was the Major General Staff (MGGS) (Doctrine), HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US