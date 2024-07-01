Major General V.T. Mathew takes charge as GOC for Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area

Major General V.T. Mathew has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.

On July 1, Major General Ravi Murugan relinquished the command and handed over the baton to Major General Mathew. Major General Ravi Murugan has given 37 years of meritorious service to the Indian army.

Major General Mathew is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakootam, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 11 Madras Regiment in December 1988.

In his 35 years of meritorious service, he has held various important instructional, staff and UN peacekeeping appointments. He had been on the UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) as Military Observer, and was the Chief Operational Officer, Force HQ UNISFA, Sudan.

Before taking over as GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, he was the Major General Staff (MGGS) (Doctrine), HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC).