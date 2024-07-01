GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Major General V.T. Mathew takes charge as GOC for Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area

Before taking over as GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, he was the Major General Staff (MGGS) (Doctrine), HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC)

Published - July 01, 2024 02:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Major General V.T. Mathew has taken over as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.

Major General V.T. Mathew has taken over as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Major General V.T. Mathew has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.

On July 1, Major General Ravi Murugan relinquished the command and handed over the baton to Major General Mathew. Major General Ravi Murugan has given 37 years of meritorious service to the Indian army.

Major General Mathew is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakootam, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 11 Madras Regiment in December 1988.

In his 35 years of meritorious service, he has held various important instructional, staff and UN peacekeeping appointments. He had been on the UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) as Military Observer, and was the Chief Operational Officer, Force HQ UNISFA, Sudan.

Before taking over as GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, he was the Major General Staff (MGGS) (Doctrine), HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Karnataka / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.