Maintenance of KSR Bengaluru railway station will go back to SWR

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 10:53 IST

Railway Board had wound up Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited

In the wake of the Railway Board closing Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), the maintenance of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station at Majestic in Bengaluru will go back to South Western Railway (SWR).

The IRSDC had been maintaining the station since 2019. In July, it had opened a tunnel aquarium outside the station, and in September had invited bids to develop ‘Rail Arcade’. The project was aimed at providing commercial, leisure and entertainment spaces for passengers and other customers (non-passengers) at the station.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the order issued by the Board, IRSDC has been asked to hand over all stations that were under its purview to their respective zonal railways for maintenance.

An SWR official said, “We are awaiting detailed instructions. Prior to establishment of the IRSDC, SWR was maintaining the station and our commercial department was looking into revenue activities.”