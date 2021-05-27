‘Maintain status quo at Hesarghatta Grasslands’

HC gives interim order on a PIL petition filed by environmentalist Vijay Nishanth

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to ensure that the present status of Hesarghatta Grasslands in Bengaluru is not altered in any manner until further orders.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by environmentalist Vijay Nishanth.

The petitioner had questioned the legality of the decision taken by the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife (KSBWL) in its 15th meeting on January 19, 2021 to reject the proposal to declare Hesarghatta Grasslands comprising of 5,010 acres as ‘Greater Hesarghatta Grasslands Conserve Reserve’.

The petitioner has pointed out that the Chief Minister, who is chairperson of the KSBWL, had dropped the proposal to declare Hesarghatta Grasslands as ‘Greater Hesarghatta Grasslands Conservation Reserve’ without considering the opinions and recommendations of other members of the KSBWL, who were experts on the subject.

The Chairperson had decided to drop the proposal after S.R. Vishwanath, MLA of Yelahanka constituency, who was a special invitee to the meeting, opposed the proposal for declaration of ‘Greater Hesarghatta Grasslands Conservation Reserve’ while pointing out that it would come in the way of development works in the area as already there is shortage of government land.

The petitioner has contended that KSBWL’s Chairperson failed to appreciate the report filed by the Chief Conservator of Forest, Bangalore division highlighting that Hesarghatta lakebed and grasslands are an important reservoir of biodiversity and a refuge for endangered wildlife species, besides being home to over 130 species of birds, mammals, and butterflies.