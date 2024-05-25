Maintain quality of potable water: Dy.CM

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has warned officials that strict action would be taken against them if the quality of potable water is not maintained.

In a letter to the BBMP Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat, and Chairman of BWSSB, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “All officials must ensure quality potable water for the people of Bengaluru. The officials will be held responsible in case of any water-borne diseases.”

“There are reports of water-borne diseases due to water contamination from many parts of the State. The issue was discussed in a conference call between the Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioners. In this backdrop, officials must inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning. Frequent tests must be conducted for any water contamination,” read the letter.

