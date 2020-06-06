Main lanes of Jayadeva flyover reduced to dust

06 June 2020 21:51 IST

Only some piers are left for demolition

One of the major landmarks of the city, Jayadeva flyover, will be reduced to dust in a few days. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has completed the task of demolishing the main lanes of the flyover, and only a few piers are left for removal.

The 15-year-old flyover was built at a cost of ₹21 crore by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). The BMRCL had identified the flyover for demolition to build a multi-level intersection metro station.

BMRCL Chief PRO B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan told The Hindu that the demolition generated 6,000 cubic metres of debris, which has been dumped in a quarry identified by the BBMP in Chikkajala. “Main lanes of the flyover, including a loop, have been demolished, and only a few piers remain. They will be cleared within a few days,” he said.

After missing several deadlines in the past, in 2019, the BMRCL decided to take up the work of demolition in a phased manner. Last July, a loop of the flyover used by motorists coming from Bannerghatta Road to reach the Central Silk Board was demolished. In January 2020, the BMRCL started demolition of the main lanes. Due to lockdown, work was stalled for a short time, but BMRCL resumed the demolition on April 23 taking the necessary safety precautions.

Prior to starting demolition work, the traffic police had imposed traffic diversions in the area and congestion was a nightmare for motorists.

As per the plan, the BMRCL is building a multi-level metro station at the junction that will also accommodate a road-cum-metro flyover towards Silk Board ( R.V. Road and Bommasandra metro line).

“The contractor of the metro project has already built pillars for the road-cum-metro flyover on either side of the flyover. After completing demolition work, other metro station projects will start,” said Mr. Chavan.

Once the Phase II Namma Metro project is completed, from Jayadeva intersection station people can use the metro to travel towards Silk Board, M.G. Road, R.V. Road station and Gottigere.