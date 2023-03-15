ADVERTISEMENT

Maiden flight test of indigenous Power Take Off shaft conducted on LCA Tejas

March 15, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

DRDO employs complex high speed rotor technology, which only a few countries possess

The Hindu Bureau

Maiden successful flight-test of DRDO’s indigenous Power Take off Shaft conducted on LCA Tejas, in Bengaluru on March 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maiden flight test of Power Take Off (PTO) shaft was conducted on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru.

The PTO shaft, which is a critical component in the aircraft, will support the requirements of future fighter aircraft and their variants, and offers competitive cost and reduced time of availability.

With this successful test, the DRDO has achieved a greater technological feat by employing complex high-speed rotor technology, which only few countries have achieved.

The PTO shaft was designed with unique innovative patented Frequency Spanning Technique, which enables it to negotiate different operating engine speeds.

The light weight high speed, lubrication free PTO shaft transmits higher power between aircraft engine gear box and Aircraft Mounted Accessory Gear Box while accommodating misalignments that arise in the drive line.

The PTO shaft is indigenously designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai.

Aeronautical Development Agency, Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited worked with CVRDE to achieve this feat. The PTO shaft technology has already been transferred to Godrej & Boyce, Mumbai and Lakshmi Technology and Engineering, Coimbatore.  

