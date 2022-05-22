Bengaluru

Maiden ‘Carmel Run’ sees over 500 participants

Over 500 amateurs and nearly 50 elite professional runners participated in the Carmel Run 2022, the first edition of a marathon event hosted by Carmel High School at Basaveshwarnagar on Sunday.

The marathon was organised to promote the importance of health and fitness, the school said in a statement. The event was flagged off by Minister V. Somanna, the former Minister S. Suresh Kumar, and Olympian Arjun Devaiah. The marathon saw Puttaswamy Gowda, 78-year-old national-level athlete, and Ashok Ashra, 60, run the full course.


