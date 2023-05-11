May 11, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra (MHAK) has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government about the closure of Integrated Finance Management Services (IFMS) portal to citizens, and release of ₹1,000 crore to contractors without uploading any information on the IFMS portal.

It termed closure of the portal as ‘a complete violation of transparency policy by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)‘.

The BBMP launched the portal for uploading all documents relating to work executed by the civic body before making payments.

“This information is open to the public. Citizens can access this information through a link in the BBMP website. This was introduced to bring complete transparency in the finance management of BBMP, including access to all documents relating to execution of work,” states the MHAK in a letter to the Chief Secretary.

Access to citizens (to the portal) has been barred for the last one month, and thereby citizens have been deprived of their right.

“It is also reported that many bogus bills have been paid to select contractors, bypassing the procedure of uploading in the IFMS portal during the last six months, and thereby approximately more than ₹1,000 crore has been paid to select contractors illegally,” as per the letter.

B.H. Veeresha, trustee of the MHAK, has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, and the Chief Commissioner, BBMP, and sought an enquiry into alleged misappropriation of more than ₹1,000 crore, paid through bogus bills without uploading the details in the IFMS portal, in public interest.

It also demanded an enquiry into denial of information to citizens through IFMS portal for one month, and an order for immediate restoration of access to citizens to enable them to secure information without resorting to right to information applications, Mr Veeresha said in the letters addressed to the government officials.