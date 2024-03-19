Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru on March 23 and 24

March 19, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

The second edition of the Mahindra Percussion Festival will be held on March 23 and 24 in the city at Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Anjanadri Layout, Konankunte Cross.

On March 23, the festival will start with the Charu Charu Hariharan Quartet, blending Kerala and Karnataka percussion with tribal music. It will be followed by “TWO SUMM” by Viveick Rajagopal and Anantha R. Krishnan. Vikku Vinayakram’s Ghatam Symphony and Swarathma Percussive Experience highlight South Indian percussion’s legacy.

On March 24, the programme features “Rhythms of India”, with Darshan Doshi and others merging classical with contemporary sounds. This fusion of music and dance showcases the emotional journeys of ancient heroines.

Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “At Mahindra, we have always endeavoured to bring our audiences, particularly millennials and Gen Z, closer to their heritage and culture and give a stage to artists and art forms that are at the margins. The Mahindra Percussion Festival embodies this commitment. Through this exceptional experience, we want the attendees to re-discover the Indian percussion soundscape and foster a long-lasting connection. For the percussionists, we hope to spotlight their talent and bring them to larger audiences.”

People can check out the stellar line-up of artists performing and book their tickets to the festival on bitly.ws/3dsxP

