April 04, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Members of the Jain community organised a procession in Bengaluru on April 4, 2023. The occasion was Mahaveer Jayanthi. The procession began at Town Hall and ended at Freedom Park, in the heart of the city.

Mahaveer Jayanti is a celebration of the birth of lord Mahaveer, the 24th and last tirthankara of the Jain community. The procession is an annual event in the cultural calendar of Bengaluru.