Maharashtra Mandal in Bengaluru celebrates centenary

Maharashtra Mandal, a socio-cultural forum of people from Maharashtra in Bengaluru, is celebrating its centenary celebrations on January 19 at Palace Grounds. The mandal was started in 1920 and completes a century this year.

A few Maharashtrians came to Bengaluru in late 19th century to survey the Mysore State and settled in Basavanagudi. One of them, Baburao Joshi, and his colleagues started the mandal as they were missing their home state and culture.

Maharashtrians came to Bengaluru in two other waves in 1960s to 1980s to work in Public Sector Undertakings and again post 2000 to work in the Information Technology industry, explained Abhay Dixit, chairman of the centenary celebration committee.

“We estimate around 2.5 lakh Maharashtrians are there in the city today,” he said. Cricketer Rahul Dravid has been a life member and patron of the mandal in the city, he said.

Despite tensions between Karnataka and Maharashtra, the mandal has never been caught in the crosshairs, he said. “Kannadigas have always been hospitable. And the mandal have resolutely remained cultural and have stayed out of politics. It is beyond the comprehension of common people like us,” said Mr. Dixit.

The centenary celebrations on Sunday will feature a music programme by popular Marathi singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte and a conversation with popular actor Sachin Khedekar.