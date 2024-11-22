Mahalakshmi Layout police arrest mobile thieves, recover phones worth ₹15 lakh

The Mahalakshmi Layout police arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly stealing mobile phones on BMTC buses. The police recovered 60 mobile phones worth ₹15 lakh from the duo.

The arrests were made following a complaint from a Mahalakshmi Layout resident who reported losing his phone while travelling on a bus from Yeshwanthpur to his house. Acting on the complaint, the police traced and apprehended the suspects and recovered the stolen phones.

In a separate case, the Govindarajanagar and the Kamakshipalya police arrested seven individuals involved in mobile thefts and recovered 76 mobile phones along with nine two-wheelers, collectively valued at ₹12.1 lakh.

According to the police, the seven suspects operated in pairs on three motorcycles. They would target unsuspecting commuters, snatching phones during peak hours and escaping quickly.

