Mahadayi issue: Bus service from Bengaluru to northern districts not affected, says KSRTC

Hubballi passengers waiting for their busses at Mejestic on Thursday.

Hubballi passengers waiting for their busses at Mejestic on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G P

On Wednesday morning, confusions prevailed among passengers at KSRTC bus stand over operations of buses from Bengaluru to northern parts of the State.

Passengers were anxiously waiting for buses to reach their destination. There were reports that bus operations to northern parts of the State were likely to get impacted to due to protests over Mahadayi issue.

However, the KSRTC officials maintained that all the buses to Belagavi, Hubballi, Dandeli, Gadag, Haveri operated as per the schedule.

An official said between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday, 41 buses left Majestic bus station to various destinations.

