Mahadayi: Farmers continue protest in Bengaluru

Over 500 farmers — men, women and children — continued to camp in front of the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Malleswaram for the second day on Sunday as part of an indefinite protest demanding the release of water from Mahadayi river.

The agitators, representing the Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samanvaya Samiti and belonging to various parts of north Karnataka, have been living on the footpath in front of the office since Saturday. The farmers have been cooking on the roadside and got a water tanker to wash and clean themselves on the footpath. They have also booked a function hall nearby for the women protesters.

The farmers have been demanding a visit by State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa, who had promised to resolve the water crisis by the end of this year. “But it looks like that was a gimmick. He should personally come and discuss our issues with us,” a protester said.

The jurisdictional Malleswaram police have provided adequate security cover to maintain law and order in the area. “The designated place for protest is Freedom Park and we are persuading them to shift. However, as it has been a silent protest, we are providing security cover. Action will be taken if the protesters indulge in any kind of violence,” a senior police officer said.