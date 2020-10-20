Magistrate gets threat letter with detonator-like object

Bengaluru

20 October 2020 00:19 IST

Letter demands bail for Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani

A letter and parcel addressed to the magistrate of the NDPS court and the city court threatening to carry out attacks if the accused in the drug racket case and “innocent people” arrested in D.J. Halli case were not released is being investigated by the Halasurugate police.

According to the police, the parcel addressed to magistrate Seenappa was found on the court hall-37 premises on Monday. The parcel was kept outside. The staff opened and noticed in it a detonator-like substance and immediately alerted the police.

The police, with the bomb squad, arrived at the spot and recovered the substance.

Advertising

Advertising

D.J. Halli case

The letter demanded bail for arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, and also release of innocent people” arrested “in the K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli violence case.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said a case is being booked and investigation is on to ascertain the source of the letter.

The police are contemplating providing security to the magistrate in the wake of the threat letter. The police suspect that it could be an act of mischief mongers to create fear psychosis. “However, we are taking this very seriously,” a police officer said.

The police are analysing CCTV camera footage and inquiring with the court security and housekeeping staff to ascertain if they had noticed anything suspicious.