Magisterial probe ordered into Attibele firecracker blast

October 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The government has given three months’ time for the completion of probe, which will be conducted by Regional Commissioner Amalan Aditya Biswas

The Hindu Bureau

A vehicle and shops that were destroyed in the fire at Attibele on October 7. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Attibele firecracker tragedy on October 7, which resulted in the death of 16 persons, mostly in their late teens and twenties.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday (Oct 17), Bengaluru Division Regional Commissioner Amalan Aditya Biswas will conduct the inquiry that will look into the reasons for the incident. He has been given three months’ time to complete the inquiry and submit the report. 

He has also been asked to inspect the area to verify if the shopkeeper had obtained a licence for the firecracker godown and if there were any lapses in providing a licence.

