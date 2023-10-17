Magisterial probe ordered into Attibele firecracker blast

October 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Attibele firecracker tragedy on October 7, which resulted in the death of 16 persons, mostly in their late teens and twenties.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday (Oct 17), Bengaluru Division Regional Commissioner Amalan Aditya Biswas will conduct the inquiry that will look into the reasons for the incident. He has been given three months’ time to complete the inquiry and submit the report.

He has also been asked to inspect the area to verify if the shopkeeper had obtained a licence for the firecracker godown and if there were any lapses in providing a licence.