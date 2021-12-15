Maargasheershothsava 2021: Cultural programmes from December 16

BENGALURU

15 December 2021

The event will be inaugurated on December 15

The 17th Maargasheershothsava – 2021, organised by Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation, will be held from December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The event includes cultural programmes daily at 6.30 p.m. The event will be held at the Foundation’s premises on 9th C Main Service Road, next to BWSSB Water Tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout, Bengaluru - 560043.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the event at 4.30 p.m. on December 15. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, rajamata, Mysore Mahasamsthana, will be the guest of honour.

The month-long programme includes:

Flute by Pravin Godkhindi and party - December 16;

Carnatic vocal by M.S. Sheela and party - December 17,

Carnatic vocal concert by Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan - December 18;

Namasankeerthanam by Sivasri Skandaprasad and party - December 19,

Namasankeerthanam by Udaiyalur Kalyanarama Bhagavathar and party - December 20,

Harikatha by Vishaka Hari - December 21,

Namasankeerthanam by Sri Krishnadas Bhagavathar, December 22;

Namasankeerthanam by Savitha Sreeram - December 23;

Namasankeerthanam by Gnaneshwar Ramakrishnan Bhagavatar - December 24;

Namasankeerthanam R. Ganesh Bhagavathar, December 25:

Violin recital by A. Kanyakumari and party - December 26.

Flute recital by Heramba and Hemanth and party, December 27;

Namasankeerthana by J. Sathya Sriram Bhagavathar; December 28,

Bharatnatyam by Krupa Ramachandran; December 29;

Kuchipudi programme by Vyajayanthi Kashi, December 30;

Bharathanatya by Veena Nair and Dhanya Nair, December 31;

Mandolin concert by U. Rajesh, January 1;

Thyagaraja Namanam - Pancharatna Goshti Gayana, January 2;

Carnatic vocal by S. Mahathi and party, January 3.

Gayathri Venkatraghavan and party January 4;

Carnatic vocal by Malladi Brothers, January 5.

Carnatic vocal by Neyveli Santhanagopalan and party January 6;

Carnatic vocal by Amrutha Venkatesh and party, January 7;

Abhishek Raghuram and party, January 8.

There will be discourse on stories in Vedas by Srirama Ghanapathigal from January 10 to 13.

Yakshagana Katha Prasanga by Suvarna Prasadhana Yaksharanga members, January 14.