M. K. Ramesh takes charge as RGUHS VC

Bengaluru

11 February 2022 15:53 IST

Dr. M. K. Ramesh assumed charge as the ninth Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on February 11.

Dr. Ramesh has vast and varied academic and administrative experience in the domain of medical education. He was a senior professor in the surgery department in the prestigious Bangalore Medical College and Research Centre. Earlier, he was registrar (evaluation) in the RGUHS. He had a stint as vice-chancellor of RGUHS. Before his appointment as the vice-chancellor, he was serving as president of Post Graduate Education Board of the National Medical Commission under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.He has a post-graduate qualification in surgery. He was awarded a fellowship by the Royal College of Surgeons, United Kingdom.

Dr. Ramesh is expected to have far-reaching impact on the quality of healthcare education at the university, which recently celebrated its silver jubilee.