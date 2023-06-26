Reviving the rich legacy of Bengaluru: M Fazlul Hasan’s Bangalore Through the Centuries returns with enlarged edition

June 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

In 1670, Paramanand, a poet, penned a chronicle in Sanskrit that eloquently portrays the accomplishments of Shivaji. Within its verses lies a captivating depiction of Bengaluru as it existed in 1637 when it fell under the control of the Bijapur army.

He writes: There are many commercial streets in this town with an array of shops displaying costly goods. At some of the squares of the town, fountains have been built from which water springs forth giving a pleasing appearance. There are plenty of peacocks and pigeons here. The temples of this place are lofty and finely built. On the pillars of these temples are carved fine images. After “Bingrul” was taken from “Kimpa Gounda” it was given as a gift to brave Shahji Raje by Ranadulla Khan. The Raje, thereafter, resided at this place with his family, retinue and troops.

Bangalore Through the Centuries, M Fazlul Hasan’s seminal book on the city, provides an immersive journey through time, unravelling the layers of Bengaluru’s captivating history. With meticulous research and a keen eye for detail, the book showcases the city’s transformation from Paramanand’s poetic description to a more modern period, exploring its cultural heritage and the stories of diverse inhabitants.

Bangalore Through the Centuries, first published in 1970, was one of the first attempts at a consolidated historical record of Bengaluru. The book, which was out of print for nearly five decades, has been republished by Metaform Design, a media house focusing on Bangalore Studies, in collaboration with UnboxingBLR, a participative brand engaging with multiple stakeholders to document, curate and facilitate initiatives for Bengaluru.

Naresh V Narasimhan, an architect and urban designer, read it in the mid-80s and was astounded by the author’s research. “It’s amazing that in the pre-Internet era, he collected more than 200 bibliographical references for the book,” he says. When he expressed the desire to republish the book to his friend and actor Prakash Belawadi, the latter replied that Fazlul’s children lived just two houses away from his.

Thus, Naresh, in 2018, took on the task of revising, editing and enlarging the book. Reflecting on the wealth of representative data in the book, he says, “It reveals a previously unconsolidated tapestry of local history, delving into the various aspects that define Bangalore’s culture and painting a vivid portrait of its past. Despite not being a trained historian, Mr Fazlul Hasan embarked on this ambitious project out of sheer passion and fascination, leaving a profound mark on the annals of the city’s history.”

The demand for Bangalore Through the Centuries is a testament to its enduring relevance and significance. Krishna Gowda, owner of Bookworm, a bookstore on Church Street, shares insights into the readers’ enthusiasm. “While there is generally a good interest in books about Bengaluru, Bangalore Through the Centuries holds a special place among enthusiasts,” he says. “It is one of the earliest books to chronicle the city’s history, and for a while, it remained elusive due to its limited availability. Many resorted to hard-to-read PDF scans. However, the recent republication has generated a tremendous response. We received over 600 copies and have already sold 350 within a week. The rest will soon find their way into the hands of eager readers.”

Ameena Shaheen, a retired college principal and the author’s daughter, provides a personal glimpse into her father’s journey and her intimate involvement in the book. Fondly recalling her childhood memories, she shares, “As a young girl of around 10, I remember my father engrossed in writing and editing. Although I didn’t fully understand the significance of the book at the time, I felt a sense of pride when he acknowledged my assistance in proofreading. Those moments spent with him in the book are cherished memories.”

The genesis of Fazlul’s interest in history can be traced to an inscription at his relative’s mango grove in Hanumanthnagar. Ameena reflects on her father’s curiosity, saying, “My father was interested in history for most of his life. It all began when he stumbled upon an inscription that others might have overlooked or discarded. His inquisitive nature led him to explore the historical significance of that seemingly trivial find.”

“I might be biased in saying this as his daughter, but this book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand Bangalore’s history. The demand for the book upon its initial release was overwhelming, with copies selling out rapidly. While my father had plans for a second edition, time eluded him.”

In the decades since the book’s first publication, Bengaluru has transformed into a bustling metropolis, with roads and streets unrecognisable from the past. “But it will always be my home,” says Ameena.