Lunar eclipse tomorrow, will only be partially visible in Bengaluru

A lunar eclipse will occur on November 8 [Tuesday], which will be visible from all parts of the country, including Bengaluru.

“The eclipse will be visible from all places in India at the time of the moon rise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse will not be visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before the moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases will be visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase will be visible from the rest of the country,” the Ministry of Earth Science said.

The eclipse will begin at 2.39 p.m. and the total eclipse will start at 3.46 p.m.

According to the Ministry, the ending time of totality is 5.12 p.m. and the ending time of partial phase is 6.19 p.m.

“A fortnight after the partial solar eclipse of October 25, there will be a lunar eclipse on November 8. This eclipse is total but a large part of India will witness the eclipse as partial only. The North-Eastern parts of India will witness the totality phase also,” said R.C. Kapoor, former professor with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India will be on October 28, 2023.

Lunar eclipses occur on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the Moon comes under shadow of the Earth,” the Ministry said.