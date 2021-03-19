Lukewarm response to Vayu Vajra online booking service

19 March 2021 08:10 IST

On an average, 80 people are availing the facility each day

In the first week of December 2020, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) introduced online ticket booking services for air passengers. However, the response to the service has been lukewarm.

On an average, 80 people are booking tickets online each day to travel in Vayu Vajra buses. While the number of users is low, BMTC officials are hoping that it will increase gradually. “Currently, around 5,000 people travel in Vayu Vajra AC buses every day,” said a BMTC official. A majority of the passengers prefer to purchase tickets from the conductor.

Due to COVID-19, BMTC has reduced the number of Vayu Vajra AC services. “We are currently running around 70 buses to the airport. Prior to the lockdown, we were operating 120 buses,” said an official.

Other than providing online booking services, the BMTC had plans to collaborate with taxi aggregators to provide first-mile and last-mile connectivity for passengers.

For the most part, people are wary of travelling in air-conditioned buses, especially with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and predictions of the dreaded second wave on the horizon.

Demand for air-conditioned Vajra services in city limits remains poor. The BMTC is operating only around 80 buses on once-popular routes, such as Kadugodi, Attibele, Sarjapur and Outer Ring Road.

“For AC buses operating in city limits, occupancy is only 30%. Considering the higher operational cost involved in running AC buses, including fuel cost, we are operating services as per demand. If demand increases, we will run more buses,” an official said.

The BMTC has more than 800 AC buses, but a majority have been off the road for nearly a year.