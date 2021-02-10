Lukewarm response to COVID-19 vaccination at BBMP

Administrator Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad take the jab

The second phase of vaccination drive for frontline workers in the city was flagged off with the vaccine being administered to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad and special commissioners, on Tuesday.

However, the response from other officials was lukewarm. According to information available, till 6 p.m. on Tuesday, of the targeted 600 BBMP officials who were to be vaccinated, only 127 volunteered for the same.

In the second phase, 33,000 BBMP staff, including pourakarmikas, and 27,000 personnel from revenue and police departments had been identified. The Commissioner said that already 1,000 pourakarmikas had been vaccinated.

In the third phase, citizens who are above the age of 50 and those under 50 with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated, and the survey work to identify the beneficiaries would be taken up next week, he said.

“Many people, including pourakarmikas, are hesitant to take the vaccine. They are scared of the side-effects and also fear they may not be able to consume alcohol once vaccinated. All such misconceptions about the vaccine must be cleared,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State on Tuesday recorded a coverage of 22% with 22,623 of the targeted 1,02,273 healthcare and frontline workers taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Bidar recorded the lowest coverage with 7% and Chikkamagalur the highest with 55%.

Overall, the State has achieved 40.7% coverage with 4,41,642 of the 10,83,612 healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated.