ADVERTISEMENT

Lukewarm response to autorickshaw strike call in Bengaluru

March 20, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

App-based auto drivers have been operating in Bengaluru since morning

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Bike Taxi Association stage a silent protest at Freedom Park, condemning attacks on bike taxi riders, in Bengaluru on March 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A 24-hour strike by drivers’ unions partially impacted autorickshaw services in Bengaluru on March 20. Over 20 auto drivers’ unions, under the banner of Bangalore Auto Drivers’ Unions’ Federation, want a ban on bike taxi services offered by mobile app-based aggregators.

The response to the strike call has been lukewarm so far, according to union representatives. App-based auto drivers have been operating in the city since morning.

Srinivas C.N., member of Bangalore Auto Drivers’ Union’s Federation, told The Hindu, “Despite calling for a strike today, app-based auto drivers have been operating as usual. Only a few have supported the strike so far, and we have a protest at 11.30 a.m. After that, we will get a clear picture.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Auto drivers have been demanding a ban on bike taxi services offered by mobile app-based aggregators in Bengaluru. Drivers allege that aggregators are providing ‘illegal’ bike taxi services without obtaining a licence from the Transport Department. Drivers allege that lakhs of families rely on income generated by running autorickshaws, and the illegal bike taxi business is eating into their revenue.

“If bike taxi services continue, they will destroy the livelihood of auto drivers in a few days. Bike taxis use white boards, and hence are operating illegally. I request all auto drivers to join the strike for a better future for all auto drivers,” Mr Srinivas said.

On March 20, auto drivers were to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding an immediate ban on bike taxis after a rally from KSR Bengaluru Railway station to the official residence of the CM on Race Course Road. However, the city police detained auto drivers who were protesting.

A few drivers allegedly forced their colleagues, who were catering to commuters, to stop the service and support the strike.

Earlier, Transport Commissioner S.N. Siddaramappa had said, “The issue related to aggregators is pending in the Karnataka High Court. The court had directed the department not to take any coercive action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US