Lukewarm response to autorickshaw strike call in Bengaluru

March 20, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 24-hour strike by drivers’ unions partially impacted autorickshaw services in Bengaluru on March 20. Over 20 auto drivers’ unions, under the banner of Bangalore Auto Drivers’ Unions’ Federation, want a ban on bike taxi services offered by mobile app-based aggregators.

The response to the strike call has been lukewarm so far, according to union representatives. App-based auto drivers have been operating in the city since morning.

Srinivas C.N., member of Bangalore Auto Drivers’ Union’s Federation, told The Hindu, “Despite calling for a strike today, app-based auto drivers have been operating as usual. Only a few have supported the strike so far, and we have a protest at 11.30 a.m. After that, we will get a clear picture.”

Auto drivers have been demanding a ban on bike taxi services offered by mobile app-based aggregators in Bengaluru. Drivers allege that aggregators are providing ‘illegal’ bike taxi services without obtaining a licence from the Transport Department. Drivers allege that lakhs of families rely on income generated by running autorickshaws, and the illegal bike taxi business is eating into their revenue.

“If bike taxi services continue, they will destroy the livelihood of auto drivers in a few days. Bike taxis use white boards, and hence are operating illegally. I request all auto drivers to join the strike for a better future for all auto drivers,” Mr Srinivas said.

On March 20, auto drivers were to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding an immediate ban on bike taxis after a rally from KSR Bengaluru Railway station to the official residence of the CM on Race Course Road. However, the city police detained auto drivers who were protesting.

A few drivers allegedly forced their colleagues, who were catering to commuters, to stop the service and support the strike.

Earlier, Transport Commissioner S.N. Siddaramappa had said, “The issue related to aggregators is pending in the Karnataka High Court. The court had directed the department not to take any coercive action.”