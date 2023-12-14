Lufthansa to double Bengaluru-Munich flight frequency

December 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Lufthansa which commenced direct flights between Bengaluru and Munich last month will be doubling the flight frequency to six times a week from next year.

“This summer, effective June 2024, we’re doubling our Bengaluru-Munich flights to six days a week instead of three days a week,” Lufthansa said.

On November 4, Lufthansa connected Bengaluru with Munich, capital of Bavaria. Bengaluru became the third Indian city to have a direct connection to Munich after Delhi and Mumbai.

Currently operating thrice-weekly, Lufthansa’s Airbus A350-900 arrives the same day at 8.05 a.m. in Munich.

While announcing the inaugural flight the airline said that Bengaluru was chosen as the first new destination on the Lufthansa Group network post-COVID-19.

IndiGo to resume Bengaluru and Phuket flights

Meanwhile IndiGo has announced the resumption of operations between Bengaluru and Phuket with effect from February 28, 2024.

This flight from Bengaluru will operate six days a week to Phuket.

According to the airline, flight 6E 1939 between Bengaluru and Phuket will operate daily except on Tuesdays. Llikewise flight 6E 1941 between Phuket and Bengaluru will operate daily except Tuesdays.